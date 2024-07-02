POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
French Election: Are the far-right at the gates of power?
26:00
World
French Election: Are the far-right at the gates of power?
French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a snap parliamentary election is likely the biggest gamble of his political career. As support for the far right sweeps across France - is the country’s diplomatic and economic future hanging in the balance? Guests: Nabila Ramdani Journalist and Author of ‘Fixing France: How to Repair a Broken Republic’ Jacques Reland Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Joseph Downing Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Aston University and Author of "French Muslims in Perspective"
July 2, 2024
