French Election: Are the far-right at the gates of power?
French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a snap parliamentary election is likely the biggest gamble of his political career.
As support for the far right sweeps across France - is the country’s diplomatic and economic future hanging in the balance?
Guests:
Nabila Ramdani
Journalist and Author of ‘Fixing France: How to Repair a Broken Republic’
Jacques Reland
Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
Joseph Downing
Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Aston University and Author of "French Muslims in Perspective"