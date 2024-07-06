POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Masoud Pezeshkian is elected as Iran’s next President
Masoud Pezeshkian is a reformist politician who has been a member of parliament since 2008 and served as the deputy speaker from 2016 to 2020. The 69-year-old heart surgeon was Iran's health minister in the early 2000s. Pezeshkian favours engagement with the West and supports the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani. Shahram Akbarzadeh, a Professor of Middle East Politics at Deaking University joins TRT World.
July 6, 2024
