Leftist alliance wins most seats in French parliament

A newly formed left-wing alliance has come first in France's most hotly contested elections in decades. Last month, French voters signalled their desire for change when they gave the far-right National Rally a resounding victory in EU parliamentary elections. Last week, they did the same in the first round of France's parliamentary elections. Now, after the second round, the New Popular Front has secured the most seats but not a majority. Emmanuel Macron's centrist grouping is second and National Rally third, but as Joel Flynn reports from Paris, there's still great uncertainty.
July 8, 2024
