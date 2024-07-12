POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NATO's 75 years: Navigating history, challenges, and the future
57:20
World
NATO's 75 years: Navigating history, challenges, and the future
In commemoration of NATO's 75th anniversary, TRT World presents a special program that explores the alliance's extensive history, examines present-day challenges, and considers future prospects. We sat down with notable experts: Charles Kupchan, Former Special Assistant to President Obama; Steven Horrell, Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis; Kadir Ustun, Executive Director at SETA DC; and Mark Kimmitt, Retired US Brigadier General. TRT World's Alican Ayanlar and Selina Downes reports more from Washington DC.
July 12, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?