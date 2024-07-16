POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European MPs re-elect Roberta Metsolato as head of EU Parliament
World
European MPs re-elect Roberta Metsolato as head of EU Parliament
The European Union has held its first new parliamentary session since continental elections which saw a huge swell in votes for far-right parties. As Members of the European Parliament, or MEPs, took their seats, they cast their own ballots on who should lead the chamber for the next two and a half years. A more important election on who'll lead the EU Commission is due on Thursday. That comes as Europe faces some of the most significant challenges in its history, including shifting international relations, questions about migration, and the war in Ukraine. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
July 16, 2024
