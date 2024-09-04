POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine's FM resigns as Russian forces kill seven in Lviv
Ukraine's FM resigns as Russian forces kill seven in Lviv
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described a need for 'new energy' as he launches a major cabinet reshuffle. It marks one of Kiev's most significant overhauls since the Russian onslaught began two and half years ago. Meanwhile the Russian offensive and airstrikes continue, on Wednesday hitting targets in Lviv, after ballistic missiles struck Poltava marking the deadliest single attack in the war this year. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this report.
September 4, 2024
