Trump and Harris square off in first US presidential debate

The two people vying to take control of the White House and set their course for the world's premier superpower have finally come face to face. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump had their first -and what may be their only- TV showdown in Philadelphia. Trump accused Harris of wrecking the country by failing to prevent illegal immigration. She accused him of being a danger to women and urged the nation to ‘turn the page’ on the Trump era. Our correspondent Jon Brain wraps up the debate.