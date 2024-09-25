POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Ukraine be allowed to use long-range missiles?
26:10
World
As Ukrainian forces face difficulties stopping Russian advances, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asked Keir Starmer and Joe Biden for permission to use long-range missiles into Russia. Will such missiles be enough to push Russia back? Guests: Sergei Markov Former Public Spokesman for President Putin and Director of the Institute of Political Studies. David DesRoches Former Official in the US Department of Defence Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council
September 25, 2024
