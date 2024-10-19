POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Biden in Berlin: Strengthening ties with Europe amid ongoing crises
European leaders and US President Joe Biden met in Germany on Friday as the war in Ukraine and the Middle East conflict reached a critical point. While Biden sought to rally support for Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy ahead of the US election, he acknowledged there is no consensus on providing long-range weapons to Ukraine. Tensions continue to rise globally as key decisions loom. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest from Berlin.
October 19, 2024
