Early results give Sandu small lead in Moldova elections

Moldova's President Maia Sandu says her country has faced an unprecedented assault on its freedom and democracy. With votes still being counted, Moldovans look likely to head back to the polls in a couple of weeks for a second round. But a referendum over whether Chisinau should continue with European Union accession looks set to be rejected, and there have been accusations of Russian interference. Daniel Padwick reports.