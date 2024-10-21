POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Concerns over integrity of presidential election continue to rise
03:13
World
Concerns over integrity of presidential election continue to rise
Worries regarding election integrity in the US are increasing ahead of next month’s presidential election. Donald Trump has continued to make unfounded accusations of voter fraud – essentially saying that if he doesn’t win come November, the vote wasn’t fair and accurate. But there are also other concerns over the integrity of American elections linked to the vast amounts of money needed to be a contender. Randolph Nogel reports from the US state of Colorado.
October 21, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?