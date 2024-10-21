World Share

Early voting begins in US state of Texas

It's less than two weeks to go before Americans head to the polls - to decide who will govern them for the next four years. At the moment - the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is still too close to call - with all seven swing states still in play. Some of the key issues that will decide this election are inflation - the economy, immigration and abortion rights. And how much will Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon have an effect on this election? Jon Brain has this report.