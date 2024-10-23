World Share

US Latino vote in Arizona faces AI disinformation battle

In the United States there are more than 36 million Latinos eligible to vote in the upcoming election. In the swing state of Arizona it is the Latino vote that could decide which presidential candidate wins the White House. Disinformation aimed at Spanish speaking voters has become a huge issue made worse by artificial intelligence and deep fakes on social media platforms. A radio station in Phoenix, Arizona has become a leading voice to counter disinformation ahead of Election Day 2024. Craig Boswell reports from Phoenix.