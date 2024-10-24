POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kamala Harris blasts Trump's immigration policies
02:27
World
As election day draws closer, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris still have doubters within their own parties. For Trump, many of those who were in his cabinet during his presidency have refused to endorse him. His former chief of staff, retired Marine General John Kelly, says Trump meets the general definition of a fascist and repeatedly suggested to him that Adolf Hitler did some good things. The criticisms of Harris are more about her latest campaign strategy. She's trying to identify micro-pockets of voters, hoping to persuade them to change allegiances. Neil Giardino reports.
October 24, 2024
