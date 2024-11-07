World Share

Ukraine shifts on peace talks after Trump’s victory

TRT World has exclusively been told that Ukraine is finally willing to negotiate peace with Russia that could see it concede territory. A senior Ukrainian government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed this to TRT World on Wednesday. This represents a shift from Kiev's previous stance of not giving up Ukrainian areas held by Russian forces. The change comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election as US president, amid speculation that he may use his position to push for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has the exclusive report.