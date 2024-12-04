World Share

Kosovo, Serbia Blame Each Other for Canal Explosion

Kosovo stepped up security measures around critical infrastructure after an explosion on a water canal in the Serb-majority north last week. The aqueduct sends water to Kosovo's two main power plants. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the blast was a terrorist attack by gangs directed from Serbia. But Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the accusations baseless. The explosion has worsened already tense relations between Belgrade and Pristina.