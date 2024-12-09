POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian state media says Assad and his family are in Moscow
Russian state media has confirmed that Bashar al Assad has fled to Moscow. The deposed Syrian leader and his family have been granted humanitarian asylum in the country. Russia has long backed Assad, launching a military intervention in 2015 to prevent the regime's collapse under opposition advances. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University discusses the reasons behind Russia's decision to offer asylum to the Syrian regime leader. https://youtu.be/sd_Jf2P4zKY
December 9, 2024
