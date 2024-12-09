POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Celebration in Syria after collapse of former Assad regime
02:21
World
Celebration in Syria after collapse of former Assad regime
The Syrian opposition has named a leader to form a transitional government, a day after the extraordinary collapse of the former Assad regime. Mohamad Al-Bashir ran the administration in a small pocket of rebel-held territory before the 12-day lightning offensive that swept into Damascus. There's been non-stop celebration in the capital - and across much of the country - with thousands of people rushing back to their homes after decades of living in fear. Victoria Innes reports.
December 9, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?