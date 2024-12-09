World Share

Celebration in Syria after collapse of former Assad regime

The Syrian opposition has named a leader to form a transitional government, a day after the extraordinary collapse of the former Assad regime. Mohamad Al-Bashir ran the administration in a small pocket of rebel-held territory before the 12-day lightning offensive that swept into Damascus. There's been non-stop celebration in the capital - and across much of the country - with thousands of people rushing back to their homes after decades of living in fear. Victoria Innes reports.