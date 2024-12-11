POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Exiled Damascus Mayor: Still Feels Like a Dream After Assad’s Fall
Exiled Damascus Mayor: Still Feels Like a Dream After Assad’s Fall
Hundreds of Syrians in the Balkans celebrated the fall of the former Assad regime by taking to the streets in Romania, Greece, Serbia, and other countries. Many express hope about the possibility of returning to their homeland. Flags of the opposition forces have been raised at Syrian embassies across the region, signaling their control over the country. We speak to Amjad Alrez. He is the former mayor of the Old City of Damascus who has lived in Bosnia for years. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
December 11, 2024
