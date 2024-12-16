POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Does Israel seek to maintain a regime in Syria similar to Assad's?
00:52
World
Does Israel seek to maintain a regime in Syria similar to Assad's?
Mahjoob Zweiri, a professor of contemporary Middle Eastern politics and history at Qatar University, explores the possible role of the international community in Syria's reconstruction after the fall of the Assad regime. He suggests that Israel has been supportive of Assad’s government and would likely prefer a similar regime to remain in power in Damascus. https://youtu.be/GXqitbiMUps
December 16, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?