World Share

Muslim charity joins relief efforts to aid families affected by LA wildfires

“Our purpose is, while we are giving them food, to also share a positive message about Islam.”Muslims provide aid to families impacted by the LA wildfires at the Santa Anita Park distribution center in Arcadia, California.The Islamic Circle of North America tells TRT World that for some beneficiaries, it was their first interaction with Muslims.Abdul Rauf Khan says he hopes their relief efforts will help change perceptions of Islam in the US—a country where this religion is often demonised by mainstream media and officials.