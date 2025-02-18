World Share

US and Russia agreed to 'lay the groundwork' for ending war in Ukraine

The US and Russia have agreed to lay the groundwork for ending the war in Ukraine following hours of negotiations in Riyadh. Both sides froze out Europe and Kiev as they formally agreed to work toward a peace deal with the prospect of re-establishing diplomatic ties. That's angered Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has condemned the talks while on a trip to Türkiye, saying negotiations should not take place behind Ukraine's back. Victoria Innes reports.