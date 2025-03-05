POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Romanian Far-Right and Pro-Russia Groups Say They Will Not Accept Election Annulment
09:21
World
Romanian Far-Right and Pro-Russia Groups Say They Will Not Accept Election Annulment
The political crisis in Romania deepens as tens of thousands demand the second round of annulled presidential elections. The protest in Bucharest was organised by far right parties that failed to unseat the government in a no confidence vote. Their candidate Calin Gerogescu had emerged as a frontrunner before the Constitutional Court scrapped the results, citing electoral violations and alleged Russian interference. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp #Romania #elections #AcrosstheBalkans
March 5, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?