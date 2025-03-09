World Share

Multiple casualties in Russian strikes across Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's committed to repairing relations with the United States, a week after his explosive fallout with President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy is due in Saudi Arabia in the coming days, where Ukrainian representatives and their American counterparts will discuss how to secure a ceasefire with Russia. The latest Russian attacks on Ukraine have killed at least 20 people in the east, just days after Washington suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Kiev. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has the latest from Kiev