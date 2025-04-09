World Share

How Albania's Ballie Mosque became a stunning symbol of religious revival

Five decades after its destruction, the Ballie Mosque in the Albanian city of Elbasan has risen from the ashes to become one of the world's most beautiful religious architectural wonders of 2025. The new mosque has been built on the site where the Balizade Mosque once stood, a relic of Ottoman influence from the 17th century. It was one of Albania's most notable mosques until the communist regime ordered it, along with many other religious buildings, to be demolished. And its reconstruction three years ago marked a pivotal moment for Elbasan. Across The Balkans, hosted by Hazem Sika, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp