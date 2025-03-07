POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NYC students establish “Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Liberated Zone”
On March 5, students at Columbia University and Barnard College orchestrated a sit-in protest in Barnard College’s Milstein Library, dubbing their action the establishment of the “Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Liberated Zone”.
March 7, 2025

Dozens of students mobilized to demand the reversal of the recent expulsions of three pro-Palestinian Barnard students, to which the administration responded by calling in the New York Police Department to quell the protest.

 A Columbia administrator claimed that the Milstein Library was under a bomb threat and urged protesters to leave. Soon after, the NYPD arrived and swept the site, arresting at least nine demonstrators.

Following the arrests made outside, students were returned and held in the same library, making some question the veracity of the bomb threat claims made earlier in the day.

