Luigi Mangione, facing charges including terrorism, pleads “not guilty”

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges in New York on Monday, December 23.

He faces 11 counts in a New York state indictment, including first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, one linked to terrorism. Mangione also faces four federal charges and additional charges in Pennsylvania.

Mangione was transferred from Pennsylvania to New York after waiving extradition last week. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 21, according to CBS News.

The case has gained national attention following the December 4 shooting of Thompson, 50, in New York City. Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania days later.

A University of Pennsylvania graduate from a wealthy Baltimore family, Mangione has been controversially praised on social media, a trend condemned by New York officials.

His lawyer criticised the case as politicised, accusing local police of using Mangione as “political fodder” and raising concerns about a fair trial.