BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit

The BBC has apologised to US President Donald Trump after its ‘Panorama’ documentary spliced sections of his January 6, 2021, speech in a way that “gave the impression of a direct call for violent action” during the Capitol riots.

However, the broadcaster said it will not pay the $1 billion in damages Trump is seeking, nor accept his allegation of defamation.

BBC Director General Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned on November 9 following mounting pressure triggered by a leaked memo from Michael Prescott, a former adviser on the BBC’s editorial standards.

Trump has a long history of suing media organisations over coverage he disputes, including CBS and ABC, which both previously agreed to multimillion-dollar settlements in defamation lawsuits filed by Trump.



