BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
BBC under fire for ‘misleading’ Trump edit, apologises but denies defamation.
November 14, 2025

The BBC has apologised to US President Donald Trump after its ‘Panorama’ documentary spliced sections of his January 6, 2021, speech in a way that “gave the impression of a direct call for violent action” during the Capitol riots.

However, the broadcaster said it will not pay the $1 billion in damages Trump is seeking, nor accept his allegation of defamation.

BBC Director General Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned on November 9 following mounting pressure triggered by a leaked memo from Michael Prescott, a former adviser on the BBC’s editorial standards.

Trump has a long history of suing media organisations over coverage he disputes, including CBS and ABC, which both previously agreed to multimillion-dollar settlements in defamation lawsuits filed by Trump.


