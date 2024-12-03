POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Putin denies he tried to frighten Merkel with his dog
00:36
Politics
Putin denies he tried to frighten Merkel with his dog
Putin denies attempting to intimidate Merkel with his dog
December 3, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently addressed the infamous 2007 meeting he had with Angela Merkel, during which he brought his Labrador, Koni, despite the former German chancellor’s fear of dogs being well known.

In her memoir, titled “Freedom,” Merkel described the encounter as a tense moment, feeling that Putin’s decision to bring the dog was a deliberate display of power.

Putin later apologised, stating that he was unaware of her fear of dogs, and expressed regret over the incident.

More Videos
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means
Israel illegally intercept Gaza-bound flotilla
Israel’s genocide checklist: Prohibited use of weapons
Israel’s genocide checklist: Kill protected persons
Israel’s genocide checklist: attack and kill civilians