Netanyahu said, "Israel's coming back to Africa and Africa coming back to Israel." (Twitter/@IsraeliPM)

Chad is set to open embassy in Tel Aviv in central Israel on Thursday after the resumption of their bilateral relations in 2018.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chadian President Mahamat Deby, who is in Israel for an official visit.

"Israel and Chad established relations between our two countries with your late father [former President of Chad Idriss Deby]," Netanyahu said in the statement issued by his office.

"We believe that our cooperation can help not only advance our relations and our cooperation but it is also part of Israel's coming back to Africa and Africa coming back to Israel. We have common goals of security, prosperity and stability." Netanyahu added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today in Jerusalem with the President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.



Israel and Chad established relations in the 1960s. But N’Djamena cut ties with Tel Aviv in 1972 in protest of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory following the1967 war.

