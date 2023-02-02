Fast News

Elections in Africa's most populous nation have often been marred by violence, claims of vote-rigging and logistical problems since it emerged from military rule in 1999.

Insecurity is a major issue in the campaign for the February 25 presidential ballot. (Reuters)

Gunmen wielding explosives bombed a local election office and a police station in southeast Nigeria, killing a teenage boy and destroying voting materials, officials have said, in the latest attack on electoral authorities in the region.

AFP news agency reported on Thursday that the attack on the Idemili office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra state happened on Wednesday less than a month before the February 25 presidential ballot.

Insecurity is a major issue in the campaign for the election to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, a former army commander who is stepping down after two terms allowed in the constitution.

"The building was substantially damaged. All furniture and other items were destroyed, including non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for the 2023 General Election," INEC's national spokesman Festus Okoye said in a statement late Wednesday.

He said among the items lost were 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles and 256 election bags.

Okoye said voters cards yet to be collected by their owners for the ballot were not affected by the fire.

"The destruction appears to have been coordinated as the Mobile Police Station in the LGA (local government area) was similarly attacked," he added.

READ MORE: Voters head to polls in Nigeria's key local election

History of violence

Since it emerged from military rule in 1999, elections in Africa's most populous nation have often been marred by violence, claims of vote-rigging and logistical problems.

INEC has expressed concerns over repeated attacks on its facilities, fearing they may jeopardise the election, though INEC's chairman has said the upcoming ballot will go ahead as planned and without delays.

Anambra police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu said Wednesday's gunmen, armed also with improvised explosives and petrol bombs, invaded the INEC office, the police station and the residential building in the station.

He said a boy was killed and a girl injured in the assault.

Violence in southeast Nigeria is often blamed on the separatist militant group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.

IPOB, which agitates for a separate state for ethnic Igbo people in the southeast, has repeatedly denied any responsibility for the violence.

Scores of police and other security personnel have been killed in southeastern states since the beginning of last year in targeted attacks, according to local media tallies.

Separatism is sensitive in Nigeria, where a 1967 call for an independent Republic of Biafra in the southeast by Igbo army officers sparked a three-year civil war that left more than one million people dead.

Nigeria's armed forces are also batting on several other fronts: Militants are fighting a 13-year war in the country's northeast while heavily armed criminal gangs carry out mass kidnappings and looting raids in the rural northwest.

READ MORE: Nigeria designates bandit gangs as 'terrorists' in bid to curb violence

Source: AFP