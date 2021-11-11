Fast News

Hours after a roadside bomb blast injured three policemen in Mogadishu, a suicide bomber hit AMISOM peacekeepers near an army base.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack in Mogadishu. (AP)

At least three people have been killed and several others wounded when a suicide bomber rammed his car into a security convoy in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The attack on Thursday took place at a busy intersection near Villa Baidoa military base.

Abdifatah Hassan, a police officer in Mogadishu, told Anadolu News Agency over the phone the suicide car bomb blast targeted a convoy carrying personnel of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

"We don't know if there are AMISOM casualties."

The wounded were transported to nearby Madina hospital, he added.

Yasin Adan, a paramedic, told Anadolu News Agency that he saw several wounded civilians lying on the ground crying before they were taken to the hospital.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but Somali-based Al Qaeda affiliated terrorist group Al Shabaab has orchestrated many recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

The attack comes hours after a roadside bomb blast wounded at least three policemen in Mogadishu.

