Fast News

Amid the worst political crises in Tunisia since 2011, Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of Ennahda party, was blocked from entering Parliament after the president ousted PM Mechichi and suspended the legislature for 30 days.

Security officers intervene amid clashes between supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied and Ennahda party deputies in front of the Parliament which was cordoned-off in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2021. (Fethi Belaid / AFP)

Amid the worst political crisis in Tunisia since 2011, Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi led a sit-in protest on Monday in front of the legislature after the army blocked him from entering.

Ghannouchi, who is also the head of the largest party in parliament, the religious leaning Ennahda, arrived at parliament in the early hours on Monday, where he said he would call a session in defiance of Saied. However, the army stationed outside the building stopped the 80-year-old former political exile from entering.

"I am against gathering all powers in the hands of one person," he said outside the parliament building, where several hundred supporters of the president had also gathered, chanting slogans against Ennahdha and blocking followers of the party from reaching the building, news agencies reported.

READ MORE: Tunisian president suspends parliament, dismisses government

Ghannouchi had earlier condemned the decision of Tunisian president Kais Saied on Sunday to suspend parliament and dismiss prime minister Hichem Mechichi.

“This is a coup against the revolution and the constitution,” he said, “the Tunisian people will defend the revolution.”

Said’s move came after protests against the government and Ennahda following a spike in Covid-19 cases, and growing anger over Tunisia’s chronic political dysfunction and economic woes.

Sunday’s announcement brought cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Tunis.

Said has rejected accusations he has conducted a coup, saying his actions are based on Article 80 of the constitution and are in response to Tunisia’s years-long economic and political paralysis.

A special court required by the 2014 constitution to adjudicate such disputes between Tunisia's branches of state has never been established, after years of wrangling over which judges to include.

Ghannouchi has denied claims by the Tunisian president that he had consulted the parliament speaker before taking his decisions.

“President Saied only consulted me regarding taking emergency procedures, but he did not inform us of his decision in advance,” he said on Sunday evening.

He stressed that he considers “the parliament in session and the government still standing”, going on to call on the parliament members “to remain steadfast and defend their legitimacy in the face of the invalid measures taken by the head of state."

READ MORE: Opinion: Where is Tunisian democracy headed?

Source: TRTWorld and agencies