First female US vice president makes her first stop in Ghana, where she is expected to meet President Nana Akufo-Addo and visit a former castle linked to US slave trade before heading to Tanzania and Zambia.

The administration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris has sought to strengthen ties with Africa, in part to offer an alternative to rival powers. (Reuters)

US Vice President Kamala Harris has vowed that the United States will increase investment in Africa and help spur economic growth as she began a week long tour of the continent aimed at offering a counter to the influence of China.

China has invested heavily in Africa in recent decades, including in infrastructure and resource development, while Russian influence has also grown, including through the deployment of troops from Russia's private military contractor Wagner Group to aid governments in several countries.

"On this trip I intend to do work that is focused on increasing investments here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity," Harris said on Sunday shortly after touching down in Ghana, the first destination in a trip that will include visits to Tanzania and Zambia.

In December, ahead of a US-Africa summit, the US committed $55 billion to the continent over the next three years.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken an nounced $150 million in new humanitarian aid for Africa's Sahel region during a visit to Niger this month.

Biden is yet to visit Africa as president.

On this trip, Harris will also discuss China's engagement in technology and economic issues in Africa that concern the United States, as well as China's involvement in debt restructuring, senior US officials said last week.

Harris will meet Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo this week and will visit a former slave castle from which slaves were sent to America during the slave trade era.

Harris will be in Ghana from March 26-29, then in Tanzania from March 29-31.

Her final stop is Zambia, on March 31 and April 1. She will meet with the three countries' presidents and plans to announce public- and private-sector investments.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies