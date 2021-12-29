Fast News

Maxwell, 60, is found guilty by a 12-person US jury in New York and could potentially spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty while the defence had insisted she was a victim of a vindictive prosecution. (AP)

A US court has convicted British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Wednesday's verdict capped a monthlong trial featuring sordid accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14, told by four women who described being abused as teens in the 1990s and early 2000s at Epstein's palatial homes in Florida, New York and New Mexico.

Jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty of five of six counts.

She faces the likelihood of years in prison, an outcome long sought by women who spent years fighting in civil courts to hold Maxwell accountable for her role in recruiting and grooming Epstein's teenage victims and sometimes joining in the sexual abuse.

The defence had insisted Maxwell was a victim of a vindictive prosecution devised to deliver justice to women deprived of their main villain when Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in 2019.

Source: AP