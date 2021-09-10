Fast News

Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew last month, alleging he sexually abused her at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago, when she was under 18.

Britain's Prince Andrew on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Britain's Prince Andrew has been served with a lawsuit by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her two decades ago, when she asserts she was also being abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a court filing.

In an affidavit filed with the US District Court in Manhattan, Cesar Sepulveda, identifying himself as a "corporate investigator/process server," said he left a copy of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit on August 27 with a police officer guarding the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, a property Andrew occupies.

Giuffre sued Andrew under the Child Victims Act as she was 17 at the time.

The London-based Sepulveda said police had told him a day earlier they were instructed not to accept court documents on Andrew's behalf, but upon his return was told documents would be forwarded to the prince's "Legal Team."

Police refused to let him see Andrew or to say where the prince was, he added.

Spokespeople for Andrew said on Friday that his lawyers had no comment. A source close to Andrew's legal team said the prince had not been personally served.

Epstein links

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, charged by Manhattan federal prosecutors in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself on August 10, 2019, at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail.

Giuffre also claims Andrew abused her at Epstein's New York mansion and on Little St James, Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Andrew was forced to step back from frontline royal duties in late 2019.

He has made few public appearances since, although joined other senior royals for the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle in April.

Andrew denies accusations

In a November 2019 BBC interview, Andrew, who had been a friend of Epstein, denied Giuffre's claims of sexual abuse, and said he did not recall meeting her.

"I can absolutely, categorically tell you it never happened," Andrew said.

Andrew – who as a young man was considered one of Britain's most eligible bachelors and was dubbed "Randy Andy" in the tabloid press – later issued a statement in which he said he "unequivocally" regretted his "ill-judged association" with Epstein.

An initial conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan.

Maxwell faces a scheduled November 29 trial before a different Manhattan judge on charges she aided Epstein's sexual abuses.

She has pleaded not guilty.

In 2017, Maxwell settled a $50 million civil defamation lawsuit against her by Giuffre for an unspecified amount.

Maxwell is not a defendant in Giuffre's lawsuit against Andrew.

