Leftist ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro defeats millionaire businessman rival Rodolfo Hernandez in Colombia's presidential vote, according to Latin American country's election authority.

Gustavo Petro will succeed the deeply unpopular conservative Ivan Duque, who was barred by Colombia's constitution from standing for reelection. (AP)

Petro, a current senator and previous mayor of Bogota, won 50.8 percent of votes, figures from the national registry office showed, while Hernandez trailed by 797,973 votes, tallying 46.9 percent.

Some 20 million people cast ballots nationwide.

Petro will succeed the deeply unpopular conservative Ivan Duque, who was barred by Colombia's constitution from standing for reelection, in a country saddled with widespread poverty, a surge in violence and other woes.

Colombian left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro's running mate Francia Marquez gestures after voting during the presidential runoff election in Suarez, Cauca department, Colombia, on June 19, 2022. (AFP)

Tightest election

Abstention was expected to be high among Colombia's 39 million voters who faced a stark choice on Sunday between electing their first ever left-wing president or a maverick outsider dubbed the Colombian Donald Trump.

"These are the tightest elections in the country's recent history," said the Sunday edition of the El Tiempo daily.

Amid fears a tight result could spark post-election violence, some 320,000 police and military have been deployed to ensure security.

The electoral observer mission said one of Petro's election monitors and a soldier were killed, both in the south.

Political violence

Colombia is no stranger to political violence, with five presidential candidates having been murdered over the course of the 20th century.

Several candidates received death threats before the first round.

When voting in Bogota, Petro, 62, urged his supporters to turn out as rumours swirled on social media of election irregularities.

"Today, undoubtedly we must defeat any attempt at fraud with massive participation," he said.

The national registrar, Alexander Vega, denounced such fears as "disinformation" while Hernandez, who voted in the northern city of Bucaramanga where he was mayor from 2016 to 2019, accused Petro of "creating an atmosphere of fraud."

"It's very dangerous for candidates to play with this idea (of fraud), it could easily erupt into post-election unrest," Elizabeth Dickinson, Colombia analyst at the International Crisis Group in Bogota, told the AFP news agency.

Although Petro comfortably topped last month's first round with 40 percent, 12 points ahead of Hernandez, opinion polls had the two candidates neck and neck.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies