Fast News

FBI raid is "prosecutorial misconduct" and "attack by Radical Left Democrats" who don't want him to run for president in 2024, former President Trump said.

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP)

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a statement.

The circumstances were not immediately clear. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday evening.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said.

The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump's presidency had concluded.

It was not clear whether the FBI search was connected to that probe.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections," Trump said in the statement.

A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies