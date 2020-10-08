Fast News

There were heated exchanges early on, but overall it was a far more respectful affair than the opening presidential debate eight days earlier.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah, US, October 7, 2020. (Getty Images)

US Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off Wednesday in a strikingly less contentious debate than the presidential square up just a week ago.

The name-calling, interruptions and attacks that marked the debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden last week prompted outrage and disgust in the United States and abroad.

In contrast, Pence spoke directly to Harris, 55, congratulating her on being the first woman of color on a major party presidential ticket.

"I also want to congratulate you, as I did on that phone call, on the historic nature of your nomination," said Pence, 61.

A smiling and nodding Harris, who was born in California to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, courteously accepted his words with a "thank you."

The scene was a brief interlude of politeness in a bruising campaign that seemed to scrape bottom on September 29 with Trump shouting over both his opponent and the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, Biden muttering: "Will you shut up, man?"

A firm admonishment before the debate in Salt Lake City from moderator Susan Page, of USA Today, set an expectation of basic courtesy between the vice presidential candidates.

"We want a debate that is lively. But Americans also deserve a discussion that is civil. These are tumultuous times, but we can and will have a respectful exchange," Page said.

Pence also thanked the Democratic White House contenders for wishing Trump well after he tested positive for coronavirus.

He noted their "expressions of genuine concern."

Despite the debate ending without name calling, it was not an entirely sedate affair.

The pair engaged in some of the witty slings that viewers of election debates are slightly more familiar with than the Biden-Trump fiasco.

"Senator Harris, you're entitled to your opinion, but you're not entitled to your own facts," Pence said, quoting the late Democratic politician, Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

Harris listened intently, shaking her head, while social media lit up with snarky comments about an administration that coined the phrase "alternative facts."

Covid-19

In the opening moments of what was the only meeting between the vice presidential candidates, Harris said Trump's response to Covid-19 was the "greatest failure" of any US administration.

Pence fired back by accusing Harris of undermining the public faith in any virus vaccine that could become available under Trump.



"I think [that] is unconscionable," he said.

READ MORE: Latest global Covid-19 updates

China trade wars

Separated by plexiglass barriers, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris sparred over the Trump administration's relationship with China, as well as the country being the source of the coronavirus.

Harris said Pence's claiming of a trade war victory with China was incorrect. "You lost that trade war, you lost it."

Harris claimed the trade dispute with China cost 300,000 manufacturing jobs, and said "we are in a manufacturing recession."

Pence responded that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden never fought a trade war with China and that he was instead "a cheerleader for Communist China over the last several decades."

Pence commended Trump’s decision to shut off travel from China, saying the decision bought invaluable time to coordinate the country’s response to the pandemic.

But Trump’s move only cut off some travel from China, and tens of thousands were still allowed to pour into the country.

More than 210,000 Americans have died during the pandemic. Trump himself is recovering at the White House from his own infection.

READ MORE: Four takeaways from a raucous first US presidential debate

More respectful debate

In addition to the more respectful tone, the candidates debated in an auditorium where any guest who refused to wear a face mask would be asked to leave.

Ultimately, the prime-time meeting was a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris is ready to assume the duties of the presidency before the end of the next term. It’s hardly a theoretical question: President Donald Trump, 74, is recovering from the coronavirus, and 77-year-old Joe Biden would be the oldest president ever.

For those reasons and more, the debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City shaped up as the most meaningful vice presidential debate in recent memory. It came at a precarious moment for the Republicans in particular, with growing concern that Trump's position is weakening as more than a dozen senior officials across the White House, the Pentagon and inside his campaign are infected with the virus or in quarantine.

Trailing in polls, Trump and Pence have no time to lose; Election Day is less than four weeks away, and millions of Americans are already casting ballots.

Before Harris said a word, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to stand on a vice presidential debate stage. The night offered her a prime opportunity to energise would-be voters who have shown only modest excitement about Biden, a lifelong politician with a mixed record on race and criminal justice, particularly in his early years in the Senate.

She is also a former prosecutor whose pointed questioning of Trump’s appointees and court nominees helped make her a Democratic star.

Pence is a 61-year-old former Indiana governor and ex-radio host, an evangelical Christian known for his folksy charm and unwavering loyalty to Trump. And while he is Trump's biggest public defender, the vice president does not share the president's brash tone or undisciplined style.

READ MORE: Biden, Trump in fiery first US presidential debate

Trump's financial transparency

The candidates also clashed on taxes, or specifically, Trump's refusal to release his tax returns four years after repeatedly promising to do so. The New York Times reported last month that the president pays very little personal income tax but owes hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

“It’d be really good to know who the president owes money to,” Harris said.

“The one thing we know about Joe, he puts it all out there. He is honest, he is forthright,” she added. “Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been about covering up everything.”

Pence defended Trump as a job creator who has paid more than his fair share of taxes and shifted toward Biden: “On Day One, Joe Biden’s going to raise your taxes.”

While the debate covered a range of topics, the virus was at the forefront.

READ MORE: Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors

Fly lands on Pence's head

There was briefly another participant swooping into Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.

For several minutes, a fly landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair, not moving as he answered questions about racial injustice and whether justice has been done in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Oh my God! @VP has a fly on his head. As he's lecturing Kamala about racism. This is a great American moment. #fly pic.twitter.com/1X7bMma7wS — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) October 8, 2020

Conversation about the fly briefly dominated corners of Twitter, where debate watchers discussed their distraction and inability to focus on Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris’ answers.

Some joked about the need to test the fly for the coronavirus, as it had skirted the plexiglass partitions separating the candidates and moderator.

Source: AP