The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than a million people and infected over 36.4 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 8:

People walk around the Saara street market, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 7, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Brazil hits 5M cases

Brazil passed the mark of 5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as it approached 150,000 deaths in the second most deathly coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Though the number of daily cases has come down from a peak in July, public health experts warn that Brazil is ignoring social distancing precautions and faces the danger of a second wave by returning to normal everyday life too quickly.

The Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 31,553 new cases, raising the total to 5,000,694, and 734 deaths, bringing the toll to 148,228 dead.

The rolling daily average for last week was 658 deaths a day, down from 1,073 deaths per day in the last week of July. Average new cases were 26,140 day, almost half the rate of late July.

Mexico's cases rise to almost 800,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,580 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 378 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 799,188 cases and 82,726 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

US Marine general tests positive

The assistant commandant of the Marine Corps has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after he and members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were in a Pentagon meeting with a Coast Guard leader who was infected with the virus.

The Marine Corps said on Wednesday that Gen. Gary L. Thomas, tested positive for Covid-19.

He attended a meeting of the Joint Chiefs on Friday, when the commandant was not able to be there. U.S. officials said none of the other top military leaders in the meeting — including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — have so far tested positive.

Czech Republic reports record cases

The Czech Republic reported 5,335 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The rise surpassed a previous record of 4,457 reported the previous day as the country of 10.7 million had Europe's fastest per-capita spike in cases in the past two weeks. In total, ithas recorded 95,0360 cases since March, along with 829 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies