Honduras government says it has cut its more than eight-decade diplomatic relations with Taiwan, leaving Taipei with just 13 countries with which it has formal diplomatic ties.

Honduras is one of the poorest countries in Latin America, with almost 74 percent of its almost 10 million population living in poverty. (TRTWorld)

The Honduras government has said it was ending diplomatic ties with Taiwan, cutting more than eight-decade relationship with the Asian country in favour of China, which considers Taiwan as its breakaway province.

Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said that upon instructions from President Xiomara Castro he "has communicated to Taiwan the decision to cease diplomatic relations," a ministry statement said late on Saturday.

Last week, Honduran President Castro ordered Reina to establish diplomatic relations with China.

Under Beijing's "One China" principle, no country may maintain official diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan.

Taipei maintains a similar policy, having cut ties in the past with countries that switched recognition to Beijing.

Taiwan recalled on Thursday its ambassador to Honduras over a visit by Tegucigalpa's foreign minister to China.

"Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship between (Taiwan and Honduras) when they sent their foreign minister to China, which has seriously damaged the feelings of our government and people," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

"We have decided to immediately recall our ambassador in Honduras to express our strong dissatisfaction."

Taiwan leader to visit Belize, Guatemala

Honduras' decision to formally switch recognition leaves Taiwan with just 13 countries with which it has formal diplomatic ties, having lost several Latin American allies in recent years.

Last week, Reina said economic necessity and Taiwan's refusal to increase financial aid to Honduras were behind the decision to establish ties with China.

Reina put the country's internal and external debt at $20 billion, of which $600 million is owed to Taiwan.

Honduras denied on Wednesday it had demanded $2.5 billion in aid from Taiwan before its announcement to seek to open relations with China, instead saying the country had repeatedly asked Taiwan to buy Honduran public debt.

The diplomatic switch — which Castro had promised to make while on the campaign trail — came weeks after her government announced it was negotiating with China to build a hydroelectric dam.

Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen will depart on March 29 on a 10-day trip to shore up ties with two of its remaining allies — Belize and Guatemala — and will also stop in the United States while in transit.

On March 7, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed that he would meet Tsai in his home state of California, with the US State Department asserting the expected travel was "transit" rather than a "visit".

Beijing has expressed opposition to that meeting.

