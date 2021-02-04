Fast News

American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which represents some 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, on January 19 said it would review Donald Trump's role in January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on January 20, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Former President Donald Trump has resigned his membership in a top US actors and screen union that was reviewing disciplinary action against him after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a January 6 attack that left five people dead.

In a letter to the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Trump slammed the union's planned hearing after the board last month found probable cause that he had violated its terms over the attack.

"Who cares!" Trump wrote in the letter, provided by a spokesman and first reported by Fox News.

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union."

"Thank you," the guild responded in its own statement.

READ MORE: US Democrats make case for impeachment, Trump denies allegations

Impeachment

The US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on January 13, charging him with inciting an insurrection in the rampage at the Capitol.

Trump, a Republican, left office on January 20 after losing re-election last year. He faces trial in the Senate next week on the impeachment charge.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, on January 19 said it would review Trump's role in the riot, saying he had "attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press."

The union had not said when the meeting would be held.

Fox reported that Trump's disciplinary hearing was set for this week.

"While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work," Trump wrote SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris.

"You have done nothing for me."

READ MORE: Biden calls Capitol Hill invaders 'domestic terrorists'

Source: TRTWorld and agencies