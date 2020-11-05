Fast News

The US election 2020 seems to be closer to an outcome with President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden neck in neck in key states yet to be announced as Biden seems to be on track to winning.

Both camps of contenders Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are watching US election results being counted with an eagle eye, ready to mount legal challenges. (TRTWorld)

Democrat Joe Biden has moved closer to victory in the US presidential race.

Election officials continued on Thursday to tally votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.

President Donald Trump alleged fraud on Wednesday without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for recounts in a race yet to be decided more two days after polls closed.

With tensions rising, about 200 of Trump’s supporters, some armed with rifles and handguns, gathered outside an election office in Phoenix, Arizona, following unsubstantiated rumours that votes were not being counted. Some 30 people, mostly Republicans, tried to forcefully enter a vote-counting facility in Detroit, Michigan.

Arrests were made in Oregon, New York, Denver and Minneapolis. Over 100 events are planned across the country between Wednesday and Saturday.

The presidential race was coming down to close contests in five states.

Biden held narrow leads in Nevada and Arizona while Trump was watching his slim advantage fade in must-win states Pennsylvania and Georgia as mail-in and absentee votes were being counted. Trump clung to a narrow lead in North Carolina as well, another must-win for him.

Trump had to win the states where he was still ahead plus either Arizona or Nevada to triumph and avoid becoming the first incumbent US. president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican George HW Bush in 1992.

LIVE updates for November 5, 2020

*All updates are in GMT

0943 GMT

World markets rally as markets shrug off election limbo

US futures and world shares surged as investors awaited the outcome of the US presidential election.

European markets opened higher after a day of gains in Asia, while the fate of the US presidency remained undecided as neither President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden had secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

0851 GMT

Biden leads with 243, Trump has 213

Edison Research gave Biden a 243 to 213 lead over Trump in Electoral College votes, which are largely based on a state’s population. Others put it at 253 to 214 for Biden.

To win, a candidate needs 270 votes.

0814 GMT

Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

Dozens of angry supporters of Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him on Wednesday in the two key states, while thousands of anti-Trump protesters demanding a complete tally of the ballots in the still-undecided election took to the streets in cities across the US.

“Stop the count!” the Trump supporters chanted in Detroit. “Stop the steal!” they said in Phoenix.

The protests came as the president insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting, especially with mail-in votes, and as Republicans filed suit in various states over the election.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies