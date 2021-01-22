Fast News

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Defence Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin answers questions during his confirmation before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 19, 2021. (Reuters)

The US Senate has confirmed retired general Lloyd Austin as secretary of defence, the second cabinet nominee of new President Joe Biden to gain approval, and the first African American to lead the Pentagon.

Austin gained overwhelming support from both Biden's Democrats and opposition Republicans on Friday, despite having required a special Congressional waiver because he was a recently retired military officer being placed in a job reserved for civilians.

As voting continued earlier today, the vote was an overwhelming 93 to 2 in the 100-member chamber, far more than the simple majority needed.

Austin first came under fire as CentCom chief for an Obama-era project that cost $384M to train a mere 150 Syrian rebels and lead to the rise of terror group YPG-led SDF, to the dismay of Turkey.

A brief primer on Llloyd Austin. (TRTWorld)

Source: AFP