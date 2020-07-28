Fast News

Netflix leads the nominations list with a record 160 nominations followed by HBO with 107.

Emmy Awards sit on a table before being presented to recipients in Los Angeles, California, USA. (Reuters)

HBO's dystopian superhero drama 'Watchmen' and the 1960s comedy 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' led the Emmy nominations list dominated by Netflix and strong on diversity.

'Watchmen' scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' got 20, including for star Rachel Brosnahan.

Netflix led all platforms with a record 160 nominations for shows ranging from 'Stranger Things' to 'Tiger King' and cheerleader documentary 'Cheer'.

It was followed by HBO with 107.

'Schitt's Creek', the sleeper hit comedy about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel, scored 15 nods, including for best comedy series and its four main cast members.

Winners will be announced September 20 during a ceremony that will be adapted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To spare you the effort, here's a list of our top picks of nominated shows:

1) Watchmen

The show is cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism.

But, after just nine episodes, the show got cancelled, despite a huge outcry for more.

Sadly, both HBO and the show's creator aren't interested in pursuing a second season.

2) Ozark

The strong showing by Netflix's 'Ozark' helped the streaming service achieve a record-setting 160 nominations.

Netflix has yet to win a best comedy or drama series trophy.

The series, however, was cancelled after three seasons.

3) The Morning Show

Streaming newcomer Apple TV+ earned attention in its first season with Jennifer Aniston’s best drama actress bid for 'The Morning Show'.

4) The Mandalorian

Another streaming newbie, Disney+, saw its Star Wars franchise spinoff, 'The Mandalorian', claim a best drama nomination among its hefty 15 total nods.

5) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon's perennial comedy is the second most-nominated series with 20.

6) Ramy

Hulu's hilarious comedy 'Ramy,' which finds nuanced humour in a young Muslim American’s crisis of identity and faith, earned a best actor bid for its star and co-creator, Ramy Youssef.

7) Schitt's Creek

'Schitt's Creek', the quirky little show that went without Emmy recognition until last year, received 15 nominations for its final season, including for best comedy series and lead acting nods for Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

8) Unorthodox

Another Netflix series that received eight nods.

The limited series is about a dissatisfied Orthodox Jewish woman.

TV critics say the virus-quarantine downtime drew Emmy voters to shows they might otherwise overlooked, like this one.

Other nominees

- Kerry Washington’s four nominations covered a wide range, including lead actress for 'Little Fires Everywhere' and for her production company's work on the limited series and other programs.

- Issa Rae returned to the best comedy actress category for her series 'Insecure', which earned a best comedy bid.

- 'The Good Place', which also came to an end, earned a best comedy bid and, for Ted Danson, a best comedy actor nomination.

- A far different pop-culture phenomenon also was a likely beneficiary.

‘Tiger King,’ also got a handful of nominations. Critics say it’s not really all that great, but it absolutely was the junk food that people were craving for at the beginning of this quarantine period.

Other shows competing for best comedy series are: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'; 'Dead to Me'; 'The Good Place'; 'Insecure'; 'The Kominsky Method' and 'What We Do in the Shadows.'

Best drama series

The nominees for best drama series are: 'Better Call Saul'; 'The Crown'; 'Killing Eve'; 'The Handmaid’s Tale'; 'The Mandalorian'; 'Ozark'; 'Stranger Things' and 'Succession'.

In addition to 'Watchmen', the nominees for best limited series are: 'Little Fires Everywhere'; 'Mrs. America'; 'Unbelievable and 'Unorthodox'.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented September 20 on ABC.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies