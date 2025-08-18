The Gaza Tribunal on Monday called for an urgent international armed intervention to stop what it described as Israel's "most lethal phase of genocide" in Gaza, warning that failure to act would mark "an historic failure of humanity".

At a press conference held in Istanbul, the president of the independent tribunal, Richard Falk, professor emeritus of international law at the US' Princeton University and the former UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories (2008–2014), urged governments to bypass the Security Council and empower the UN General Assembly to authorise armed intervention.

"If we do not take action of a serious and drastic kind at this time, anything done in a more moderate fashion will be too late, too late to save the surviving people who have already been traumatised by more than 22 months of genocide," Falk said.

"The eyes and the ears of the world have been exposed, as never before, including the Holocaust, to the transparency of genocide carried out in real time. It challenges our humanity."

Falk criticised Western democracies for what he called "complicit behaviour", while noting shifts in public opinion.

"We are trying to address the conscience of all people and encourage the kind of activism that will produce changes in government ahead, particularly an arms embargo and various forms of sanctions … including the kind of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle that proved so effective in the anti-apartheid campaign," he said.

Related TRT Global - 'We don't want you here': Australia cancels far-right Israeli politician's visa

'Not only for Gaza but for well-being of the world'

The tribunal's emergency statement, titled Time to ACT: Mobilizing Against Israel's Planned Conquest on Gaza City and Central Gaza, highlighted Israel's August 7 National Security Cabinet decision, which Falk said was "opposed by Israel's own military high command", to press forward with the occupation of Gaza City, where nearly one million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

"The imminent escalation deeply challenges member governments of the UN … to take drastic action now," Falk declared, citing legal pathways such as the 1950 Uniting for Peace Resolution and the Responsibility to Protect framework adopted at the UN's 2005 summit.

Quoting Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour's appeal for immediate protection forces, the tribunal declared: "We, as the Gaza Tribunal, join with those who treat silence in the face of genocide as complicity."