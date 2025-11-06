TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish Airlines buys stake in Spain's Air Europa for $355 million
Turkish Airlines beat European rivals Lufthansa and Air France-KLM to secure the agreement to share control of the carrier.
Turkish Airlines buys stake in Spain's Air Europa for $355 million
(FILE) The deal comes as airlines look to consolidate EU's fragmented market. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

Turkish Airlines has signed a deal to buy around one-quarter of Spanish carrier Air Europa, the airlines said on Thursday.

Turkish Airlines is to invest 300 million euros ($355 million) in convertible debt, which will be exchanged for a stake expected to be in the range of 25 percent to 27 percent, under a deal agreed in August.

Spain's Hidalgo family, through Globalia, will continue to be the majority shareholder of Air Europa, while British Airways owner IAG will retain its current 20 percent stake through the purchase of shares from Globalia.

Turkish Airlines beat European rivals Lufthansa and Air France-KLM to secure the agreement to share control of the carrier with the Hidalgo family.

Turkish Airlines has said it has no plans to increase the stake.

RECOMMENDED

The transaction, which will close once regulatory requirements have been met in about 6 to 12 months, values Air Europa at approximately 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

The deal comes as airlines are looking to consolidate the continent's fragmented market by snapping up smaller, struggling operators.

After announcing the deal, Air Europa said it had repaid a loan of almost 500 million euros (~$575 million) from Spain's state-owned industrial holding company SEPI one year ahead of schedule.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida