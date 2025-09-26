Turkish Airlines announced on Friday it would order 75 Boeing B787 aircraft and had completed negotiations on buying 150 737-8/10 MAX planes, subject to talks with engine manufacturer CFM International.

In a statement to the Borsa Istanbul — Türkiye’s sole stock exchange, providing a platform for trading equities, debt instruments, derivatives, and other financial assets — Turkish Airlines said it decided to purchase 75 B787-9 and B787-10 models from Boeing, consisting of 50 firm and 25 option orders.

Deliveries of these planes are scheduled between 2029 and 2034, the airline firm said.

Negotiations are ongoing with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace regarding engines, spare engines, and engine maintenance services for the planes.