AFRICA
1 min read
Sudanese army repels RSF attack on Babnousa 'ghost' city
According to witnesses, the RSF shelled Babnousa with artillery and combat vehicles.
Sudanese army repels RSF attack on Babnousa 'ghost' city
(FILE) A Sudanese army soldier stands next to a destroyed combat vehicle in the state of Khartoum, March 26, 2025. / Reuters
November 9, 2025

The Sudanese army repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of Babnousa in West Kordofan, witnesses said.

Witnesses told Anadolu on Sunday that RSF militants shelled the city with artillery and attacked it using combat vehicles, but army forces repelled the assault.

Sudanese army personnel also posted videos on social media confirming that they had pushed back RSF and were combing areas around Babnousa.

Meanwhile, the Babnousa Emergency Room, a local relief committee, confirmed that the army had aborted the RSF attack on the army’s 22nd Infantry Division, without giving details about casualties or damage.

The committee said the city has become a “ghost town” after nearly 177,000 people had fled due to the ongoing clashes between the army and RSF.

RECOMMENDED

There was no comment from the RSF on the report.

In recent weeks, the army has been conducting air supply drops to support its troops in Babnousa, which continues to face repeated RSF attacks.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - RSF carried out mass burials, incinerations in Sudan's Al Fasher to conceal war crimes: medics
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations