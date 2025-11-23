US
New York Mayor-elect Mamdani stands by past Trump criticism, calls meeting 'productive'
First Muslim mayor of New York says he trusts NYPD to deliver security to city under his leadership.
US President Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speak to press at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on November 21, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
November 23, 2025

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has reiterated that he stands by all his past criticisms of US President Donald Trump, including calling him a threat to democracy, while describing their White House meeting last Friday as "productive."

"Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe," Mamdani told NBC News in an interview aired on Sunday, stressing the importance of not shying away from disagreements while understanding what brings leaders to the negotiating table.

Asked specifically if he still believes Trump is a fascist, he replied, "That's something that I've said in the past, I say today," adding that he appreciated that their conversation addressed disagreements openly.

Following his meeting with Trump on Friday, he said the leaders "are very clear about our positions and our views.”

Pressed on whether Trump assured him federal troops would not be sent to New York, Mamdani said Trump "cared deeply about public safety" but emphasised he trusts the New York Police Department to deliver security under his leadership, much like other mayors who have pushed back on Trump’s effort to claim the National Guard is needed to make certain cities safe.

First Muslim mayor

Mamdani, New York's first Muslim mayor, said he told Trump that public safety is "the cornerstone of an affordability agenda," citing his decision to retain current Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who has "driven down crime across the five boroughs."

He confirmed plans to raise billions in new taxes on the wealthy and businesses to fund universal childcare and other programmes, moves which would require Governor Kathy Hochul's approval.

Mamdani said he recently talked to Hochul — a fellow Democrat — describing their conversation as productive and saying both committed to "working together for the affordability agenda," though the governor has not publicly committed to tax increases.

"I think raising taxes make the most sense. If there's any alternative that raised the same amount of money, I'm open," Mamdani said.

Addressing concerns from Jewish New Yorkers, Mamdani pledged to "protect them across the five boroughs" and "celebrate and cherish them" by "rooting out antisemitism," increasing hate crime prevention funding by 800 percent, and ensuring police protection outside synagogues.

