New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has reiterated that he stands by all his past criticisms of US President Donald Trump, including calling him a threat to democracy, while describing their White House meeting last Friday as "productive."

"Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe," Mamdani told NBC News in an interview aired on Sunday, stressing the importance of not shying away from disagreements while understanding what brings leaders to the negotiating table.

Asked specifically if he still believes Trump is a fascist, he replied, "That's something that I've said in the past, I say today," adding that he appreciated that their conversation addressed disagreements openly.

Following his meeting with Trump on Friday, he said the leaders "are very clear about our positions and our views.”

Pressed on whether Trump assured him federal troops would not be sent to New York, Mamdani said Trump "cared deeply about public safety" but emphasised he trusts the New York Police Department to deliver security under his leadership, much like other mayors who have pushed back on Trump’s effort to claim the National Guard is needed to make certain cities safe.

First Muslim mayor